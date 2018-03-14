Japan is set to raise in the upcoming G20 summit the need for joint measures to regulate cryptocurrencies in order to prevent money laundering or other frauds related to them, government sources told EFE on Wednesday.
The Asian country will bring up the issue for discussion during the G20 summit, that will bring together Economy and Finance ministers and presidents of the Central Banks of the twenty most industrialized economies of the world, and is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 19 and 20.