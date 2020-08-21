Tourism has continued to remain at very low levels in Japan as it received just some 3,800 foreign visitors in July due to restrictions on the entry of people from 146 territories as a measure to check the spread of Covid-19.
Tourists wearing protective face masks walk near Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto, Japan, 23 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAI KUROKAWA
Visitors walk in front of lit-up lanterns in the rain at Yasaka shrine in Kyoto, Japan, 29 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAI KUROKAWA
