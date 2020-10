British Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss (2-L) signs a document with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) for economic partnership between Japan and Britain at Iikura Annex of the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

British Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss (L) and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) exchange agreement documents for economic partnership between Japan and Britain at Iikura Annex of the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

British Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss (L) and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) attend a ceremony for the signing of an economic partnership pact between Japan and Britain at Iikura Annex of the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

Japan and the United Kingdom signed Friday a new agreement that will govern their economic ties, the first signed by the London Government after "Brexit" and that lays the foundations for a strong increase in trade between the two nations.

The pact was signed in Tokyo by UK International Trade Minister Liz Truss and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi a month and a half after the points of the agreement were defined in a negotiation of more than four months. EFE-EPA