People walk past Facebook's 'Like' icon signage in front of their campus building in Menlo Park, California, USA, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Japan on Monday urged Facebook to improve the protection of personal data following a string of incidents in which the information of millions of users of the social networking site was leaked.

The Personal Information Protection Commission adopted a resolution on Monday in which it urged Facebook to take measures to prevent similar incidents, the first such warning by the body to the US social media giant.