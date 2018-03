A plane carrying South Korea's envoy delegation to Pyongyang departs from Seoul Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Chung Eui-yong (C-L), chief of the presidential National Security Office, shakes hands with the send-off staff before heading to Pyongyang from Seoul Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Japan Monday called on a high-level South Korean delegation, that is set to visit the North the same day, to push Pyongyang toward nuclear disarmament.

The Japanese government also urged South Korea to try to bring back North Korea to the negotiating table along with the United States, and boost the recent rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang.