Japan Wednesday urged South Korea to respect the bilateral agreement on 'comfort women' after South Korea shut down a foundation working to resolve the issue and which was financed by Japan as part of the deal.

"Relationships between countries cannot be sustained unless international promises are kept," said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the media, reported Kyodo news agency.