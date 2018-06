South Korean people shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercises near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Japan Tuesday hoped that the United States would remain committed toward defending the region despite suspending its annual military drills with South Korea to create a conducive atmosphere for talks on the denuclearization of North Korea.

Government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga also said there would be no change in Japan-US alliance or US military presence in Japan, following the cancelation of the Seoul and Washington exercises.