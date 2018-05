US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2-R), Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (2-L), US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (R) and Japanese Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera (L) shake hands prior to a US Japan security meeting at the US State Department in Washington DC, USA, Aug. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

The defense ministers of Japan and the United States on Wednesday pledged to keep up the diplomatic pressure on North Korea until it fully abandons its nuclear weapons program.

The pledge comes amid heightened diplomatic activity ahead of a proposed summit between the North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and US president Donald Trump.