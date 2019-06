US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) talks with China's Central Bank Governor Yi Gang during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The United States Treasury Secretary and Japanese Finance Minister on Sunday discussed ways to address their current account imbalances.

Steven Mnuchin and Taro Aso discussed these and other issues in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20, which is being held over the weekend in the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka.