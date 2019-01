United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (R) shake hands before a meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DELETREE/SIPAEFE/

Japan's foreign minister and the United States' secretary of state spoke about efforts for the denuclearization of North Korea on Sunday, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

During a 20-minute telephone conversation with Taro Kono, Mike Pompeo referred to his meetings in Washington with top North Korean official Kim Yong-cho in Washington over the last few days.