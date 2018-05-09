US President Donald J. Trump holds up a national security presidential memorandum on Iran that he just signed in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Japan Wednesday expressed its support for the nuclear agreement with Iran following the decision of the United States to leave the deal signed in 2015, and called on the rest of the signatory powers to ensure its continuance.

"Japan, however, continues to support the JCPOA which contributes to the strengthening of the international non-proliferation regime and stability of the Middle East, and hopes for constructive actions by relevant parties," Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in a statement.