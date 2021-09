Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) and US President Joe Biden attend a joint press conference via audio visual link (AVL) from The Blue Room at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 16 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about a national security initiative in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi at the hall of remembrance during his visit at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 August 2021, During a three days official visit to the region. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Japan on Friday welcomed a historic defense pact between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS), which includes the development of nuclear-powered submarines for Canberra.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference that Japan welcomed the cooperation between the US, the UK and Australia and the establishment of AUKUS to strengthen engagement with the Indo-Pacific region.