South Koreans look at a North Korean Scud-B Tactical Ballistic Missile on display at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Koreans watch a TV screen broadcasting news on North Korea's announcement on missile and nuclear testing at a station in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Prime Minister of Japan on Saturday welcomed North Korea's announcement that it was suspending nuclear and missile tests and urged the country to take steps toward complete disarmament.

Shinzo Abe hailed the decision as positive, while stressing that it was important to monitor the situation to see if it would lead to "a complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of nuclear arms, weapons of mass destruction and missiles," state broadcaster NHK reported.