US President Donald J. Trump speaks about his tax cuts in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington DC, USA, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The Japanese government on Friday welcomed the United States president's decision to explore the possibility of rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

Government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference that Japan welcomed Donald Trump's announcement, as it showed that he was aware of the TPP's importance.