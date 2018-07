Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga points to a journalist for a question during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese government Thursday welcomed the interest shown by the United Kingdom in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP11) once it leaves the European Union, and offered to advise it.

At a press conference Japanese government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said that the 11 signatories of the TPP all hope to share high-quality and balanced trade regulations in the 21st century with the participation of new countries and regions.