A Zipair aircraft lands at Narita airport in Narita, near Tokyo, Japan, 23 April 2021 (issued 16 June 2022). EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/FILE

Japanese low-cost airline Zipair Tokyo will change its logo, based on the letter "Z," a pro-war symbol often seen on the sides of Russian military vehicles and tanks used in the Ukraine conflict, to avoid confusion, public broadcaster NHK reported Thursday.

Zipair's president, Shingo Nishida, made the announcement during a press conference at the Narita airport, near Tokyo, on Wednesday.