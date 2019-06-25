United States citizens of Japanese origin who lived through forced internment during World War II told EFE that they were seeing their own traumatic experience reflected in the current conditions suffered by undocumented minors held in detention centers, sparking fears that the injustice they faced more than seven decades ago is being repeated all over again.

Hiroshi Shimizu, the president of the Tule Lake Committee, said there were clear parallels between the present-day treatment of Central American refugees by the administration of President Donald Trump and the wartime internment camps set up under the infamous Executive Order 9066 that are now widely considered a moral blight on US history.