The Russian Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft lifts off from the launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Dec. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Members of the International Space Station expedition 54/55, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (C), NASA astronaut Scott Tingle (R) and Norishige Kanai (L) of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) during test their space suits before the launch of the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, Dec. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV / POOL

Members of the International Space Station expedition 54/55, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (R) and Norishige Kanai (L) of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) during the send-off ceremony after checking their space suits before the launch of the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, Dec. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV/POOL

Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai on Wednesday retracted his earlier claim that he had grown 9 centimeters (3.5 inches) taller in the last three weeks while on a mission to the International Space Station.

Kanai reduced the figure to 2 cm and apologized for the "fake news" on Twitter on Tuesday when he had announced his concerns over growing 9 cm due to zero gravity.