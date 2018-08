Suzuki Motor Corp. President Toshihiro Suzuki (C) speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Suzuki Motor Corp. President Toshihiro Suzuki (R) bows at the start of a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese auto manufactures Suzuki, Mazda and Yamaha falsified emissions and fuel economy data of their vehicles, authorities said on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Japan's transport ministry after an inspection it ordered at 23 Japanese car manufacturers last month, following similar admissions by Nissan and Subaru.