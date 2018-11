Tokyo, Nov 13 (efe-epa) - The Japanese are more optimistic about their economy than at any other time in the past 20 years, but they believe that the next generation will have a worse future and fear the impact of automation, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

According to the Pew Research Center, 44 percent of Japanese believe the country's economy is good, 34 percentage points more than in 2009, at the start of the global financial crisis.