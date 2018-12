Japanese chef Yoshihiro Narisawa was on Monday awarded the Grand Prix de l'Art de la Cuisine (Grand Prize of Culinary Arts) by the International Academy Of Gastronomy in recognition of his style, which mixes innovative cuisine with Japanese tradition and nature.

The prize has been previously awarded to chefs such as France's Joël Robuchon (1990), and Spain's Ferran Adria (1994), Santiago Santamaria (1996) and Joan Roca (2011).