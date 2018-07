A Japanese ninja performer cuts through a thick folded mat with a sword during a ninja show for tourists in the ninja town of Iga in Mie prefecture, Japan, July 20, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Tourists climb across a wall during a ninja training tour in the town of Nabari, Mie prefecture, Japan, Jul 21, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN PLEASE REFER TO ADVISORY NOTICE (epa03815369) FOR FULL FEATURE TEXT

A Japanese city has clarified that it is not seeking to hire ninjas after confusion caused by a misleading report saw hundreds of people contacting the city to apply for the warrior positions, an official said Wednesday.

So far, 115 people have contacted the city via e-mail and telephone to apply for the position of ninja warrior, a source from the Iga city office told EFE Wednesday.