A city in central Japan has issued an emergency alert after a local supermarket had sold five packages of fugu fish that contain liver, a highly toxic and fatal part.

The supermarket in Gamagori city sold five packages of the product on Monday, of which only three have been recovered, prompting authorities to activate the broadcast warning system, a local government spokesperson told EFE Tuesday.