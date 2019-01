Members of the media try to catch images of a vehicle, which may carry former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, leaving the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Motonari Otsuru (R), chief lawyer of former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, gestures during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Judge Yuichi Tada (top, C) and spectators sit in a courtroom ahead of a court hearing on a case of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

Pedestrians watch a large-scale screen displaying a news program reporting on former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a court hearing at Tokyo district court, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A court in Japan on Wednesday rejected a request by lawyers of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to end his detention over alleged financial misconduct, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Tokyo court rejected the appeal by Ghosn's lawyers a day after the auto tycoon had pleaded innocence in his first appearance in court since his arrest over a month ago.