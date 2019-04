Aerial view of the Imperial Sanctuary (Kashikodokoro) on the day of the abdication ceremony, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

The emperor of Japan on Tuesday performed a formal ceremony marking his historic abdication and cession of the Chrysanthemum Throne to his heir.

The abdication, which will come into effect at midnight, makes the 85-year-old Emperor Akihito the first Japanese monarch to give up his position in over two centuries.