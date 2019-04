F-22 Raptor (L) and the F35-A (R) fighters on display during the Avalon Airshow 2019 at Avalon Airport in Geelong, Victoria, Australia, Feb 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A missing Japanese F-35A fighter plane was confirmed to have crashed into the Pacific Ocean but the pilot is still missing, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The plane disappeared from radar during an exercise on Tuesday evening, Japanese state broadcaster NHK reported.