Yusuke Otsuka, chief operating officer of Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck, speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese reporters wait outside the building hosting cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc.'s offices in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The name of Coincheck Inc. (bottom) is seen on a signboard at the building hosting cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck offices in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck, which suffered the worst hack in crypto history recently, announced Friday its acquisition by financial services firm Monex for 3.6 billion yen ($33.5 million).

Monex, a major online financial products provider in Japan that will make a foray into the cryptocurrency business with this acquisition, is set to close the deal on April 16.