The tails of All Nippon Airways (ANA) passenger planes are visible on the tarmac of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A Japanese start-up has announced it is designing an innovative unmanned spacecraft that will be put to trial in 2019 to fly commercially to space by 2023.

PD Aerospace, based in Nagoya (central Japan), has raised 520 million yen ($4.78 million) from five companies, including one of Japan's largest airlines, All Nippon Airways (ANA), for the project, a spokesperson said Friday.