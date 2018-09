This Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) handout picture released Sep 14, 2007 shows JAXA's H-IIA #13 rocket carrying Japan's first lunar orbiter being launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan on Sep 14, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A Japanese start-up linked to the University of Tsukuba is set to launch small satellites with commemorative titanium plaques carrying love messages into space by the end of 2019, the company confirmed to EFE on Monday.

Those interested would be able to engrave messages of their choice on the plaques, which would be 1.8 centimeters long and 0.8 centimeters wide, set to be carried to space aboard the satellites and orbit around the Earth for around next two years before being destroyed.