At least 14 Japanese companies, including two media outlets, have in recent days received extortion letters along with highly toxic powder in some cases, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

Police sources said the letters demanded thousands of dollars in form of cryptocurrency or electronic cash, and envelopes contained potassium cyanide, a substance which can prove to be highly lethal if ingested.