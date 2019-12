Japanese journalist Shiori Ito smiles as she holds a banner in front of the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered a prominent former TV reporter to pay a young journalist 3.3 million yen (about $30,000) for damages in a high-profile rape trial that generated a huge debate in the country in 2017 at the height of the #MeToo movement.

The Tokyo District Court announced its decision in favor of Shiori Ito, who had sued Noriyuki Yamaguchi for 11 million yen in damages. EFE-EPA