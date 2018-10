An undated photo shows a person believed to be Japanese journalist Junpei Yasuda, at an undisclosed location, issued on Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A handout photo made available by the Hatay Governor"s press office shows Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda in Hatay, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HATAY GOVERNOR PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Japanese journalist, who was being held hostage in Syria for over three years, returned home on Thursday from Turkey.

Jumpei Yasuda, who was rescued by the Turkish security forces, arrived in a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul at Narita Airport in Tokyo, reported public broadcaster NHK.