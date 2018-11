Rescuers look for passengers on the site of a train accident in Yilan, Taiwan, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The Japanese manufacturer of the train that derailed on Oct. 21 in Taiwan leaving 18 dead and more than 200 injured said on Friday it had found a design flaw in the safety system.

A spokesperson of the Central Japan Railway subsidiary Nippon Sharyo told EFE that the safety system that controls the speed of the Puyuma express was switched off, something that should have automatically notified the command center.