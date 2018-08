A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Type 16 maneuver combat vehicle fires during a live-firing drill at Higashi Fuji training grounds near Mount Fuji in Gotemba, central Japan, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) tanks and armored vehicles fire flares to make a smoke screen during a live-firing drill at Higashi Fuji training grounds near Mount Fuji in Gotemba, central Japan, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) tanks and armored vehicles fire flares to make a smoke screen during a live-firing drill at Higashi Fuji training grounds near Mount Fujiin Gotemba, central Japan, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Ground Self Defense Forces on Thursday launched a series of annual live-fire military exercises.

About 2,400 JGSDF personnel with some 80 tanks and armored vehicles participated in the drill, according to an epa-efe journalist at the Higashi Fuji training grounds.