Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Isshu Sugawara speaks during a press conference at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry on Friday resigned from his post amid allegations of irregular donations.

Isshu Sugawara, 57, had taken over the ministry during the latest reshuffle of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government on Sep. 11, and had been a legislator for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party since 2003. EFE-EPA