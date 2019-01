General view of the Plaza de Mulas camp, 4300 meters above sea level, at the Aconcagua Mountain in Mendoza province, Argentina, Feb.7, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/Cezaro De Luca

Yuichiro Miura, Japanese professional skier and alpinist, speaks in Tokyo, May 29, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An 86-year-old Japanese mountaineer Wedenesday left for Mendoza in Argentina to begin a summit attempt of Mount Aconcagua, which he scaled 30 years ago, and now wants to ski down the highest peak in South America.

The octogenarian skier, Yuichiro Miura, set for the Latin American country from Haneda airport in Tokyo.