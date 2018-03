Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda (R) gestures during a press conference following a two-day monetary policy meeting at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese parliament Friday approved the reappointment of Haruhiko Kuroda - who is credited with the institution's aggressive monetary easing policies since 2013 - as the Bank of Japan governor.

Kuroda, who took office in 2013, is set to start his second five-year term with an aim to achieve BoJ's inflation target of 2 percent.