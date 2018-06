Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos gather for a ceremony marking the 'Coming of Age Day' at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Japanese Parliament Wednesday approved a bill to lower the age of adulthood from 20 to 18 years, a measure aimed at encouraging the participation of young people in society in the face of a rapidly ageing population.

The measure, set to come into effect in April 2022, would allow young people over the age of 18 to marry without parental consent, although the legal age for drinking alcohol, smoking or gambling would continue to be 20.