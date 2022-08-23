A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Presidential Office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) receiving a souvenir from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (L) during a meeting inside the Presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan, 22 August 2022. EFE-EPA/MAKOTO LIN/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A delegation of Japanese parliamentarians met Tuesday in Taipei with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, in a visit aimed at strengthening ties and condemning "any attempted attack" on the island amid tensions in the strait.