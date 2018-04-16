Pro-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe demonstrators holding national flags appeal support for Abe outside prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 14, 2018 while anti-Abe hold protest demonstration in front of the Diet building near priminister's official residence. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The popularity ratings of the Japanese prime minister hit its lowest since he took office in 2012, following his role in an alleged cronyism scandal which had led him to appear before the Japanese parliament, according to several surveys released between the weekend and Monday.

Shinzo Abe's popularity plunged more than 10 points, after his finance minister had admitted in March that his ministry had faked documents related to the sale of state-owned land at around one-tenth of its price to a private educational institution, with alleged links to the PM and his wife, Akie Abe.