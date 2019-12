A Japanese parliamentarian was arrested on Wednesday over allegedly receiving bribes from a Chinese casino operator to facilitate the introduction of the business in Japan.

Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is suspected of receiving around 3.7 million yen ($34,000) from a Chinese company interested in opening casino complexes in Hokkaido after the entry into force of a regulation that allows these facilities in the northern Japanese area.