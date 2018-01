Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a policy speech at the lower house of the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Japanese Prime Minister said Monday that 2018 will be a year to act and address the challenges facing his country, while ensuring the peaceful life of the Japanese.

"My administration will aggressively push forward reform measures to build a new nation, keeping our eyes fixed on the future, to 2020 and beyond," Shinzo Abe said in his New Year statement, according state broadcaster NHK.