Crown Prince Fumihito (C) leaves the Imperial Palace after being formally declared first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne during a ceremony, in which Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his younger brother 'crown prince to the people of Japan', in Tokyo, Japan, 08 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Carl Court/POOL

Prince Fumihito was proclaimed Sunday as heir to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a restricted ceremony that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fumihito, 54, is the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, who has only one daughter, but according to the Salic law in force in Japan, only male descendants can access the throne. EFE-EPA