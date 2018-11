Japan's Emperor Akihito (3-L) waves to well-wishers celebrating his 84th birthday with Crown Princess Masako (L), Crown Prince Naruhito (2-L), Empress Michiko (C), Prince Akishino (3-R), his wife Princess Kiko (2-R) and their daughter Princess Mako (R) at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese Emperor Akihito bows as he leaves a memorial service at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Prince Akishino, the younger son of Japan's Emperor Akihito, has questioned the use of state funds to finance religious rites related to the imperial succession of his brother, Naruhito, to be held next year, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference held before his 53rd birthday on Friday, the prince said the use of state funds for a highly religious event raised several questions.