Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan and Renault chairman, leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Carlos Ghosn (C), former Nissan and Renault chairman, leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 3, 2019 (issued Apr 4, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

Japanese prosecutors want judges to question the wife of Carlos Ghosn on suspicion that part of the payments of Nissan Motor to a company in Oman were diverted to the accounts of a company of which his wife is an executive, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

The prosecution suspects that the company, in the name of Carole Ghosn, siphoned part of these funds to purchase a yacht for family use.