Japanese journalist Junpei Yasuda, 44, who was held hostage by militant group in Syria for 40 months and returned to Japan safely on Oct. 25 bows during a news conference held at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A Japanese reporter, who was released last week after being held hostage in Syria for more than three years, spoke about his days in captivity in his first press conference on Friday.

Jumpei Yasuda, a 44-year-old freelance reporter, also apologized to the government for taking undue risk and entering a conflict zone against government warnings.