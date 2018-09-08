Japan's Ground Self-Defense's personnel join other teams to take part in search-and-rescue efforts in the Yoshino district of Atsuma (Hokkaido), Japan, Sept. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Ground Self-Defense personnel with a rescue dog take part in search-and-rescue efforts in the Yoshino district of Atsuma (Hokkaido), Japan, Sept. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A rescue worker and a search dog take part in search-and-rescue efforts in the Yoshino district of Atsuma (Hokkaido), Japan, Sept. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Rescue teams on Saturday continued to hunt for survivors of the strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake that recently struck the Japanese island of Hokkaido, causing rockfalls and landslides and burying dozens of homes.

Around 40,000 troops of the Self-Defense Forces, as well as police and firefighters, were taking part in the rescue efforts, with the end of the 72-hour period following the quake drawing near; this three-day time frame is considered crucial for finding victims of such a catastrophe still alive.