Home robots 'LOVOT' wearing wedding fashion items designed by Yumi Katsura are displayed during a press event at Yumi Katsura Bridal House in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Lovot, a personalized robot-companion, can from Thursday boast of its own fashion line, designed by famous designer Yumi Katsura, for special occasions such as weddings, anniversaries and other social functions.