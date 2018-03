Japan's Foreign Affairs Minister Taro Kono (L) walks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov (R) before their meeting at the Diplomatic Archives in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS DATICHE / POOL

The Japanese Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart met on Wednesday in Tokyo to prepare for a summit in May, in which the dispute over the Kuril Islands is expected to be the main issue on the agenda.

Ahead of the planned meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin on Russian territory in May, Taro Kono and Sergey Lavrov met to prepare for the future negotiation concerning the joint economic projects on the Kuril Islands.