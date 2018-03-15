(L-R) US Secretary of State Rex Tilerson, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha pose for a photo prior to a meeting in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha (L) shakes hands with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono before their meeting at the Iikura Guesthouse of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MAREUIL

The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea traveled to the United States on Thursday to meet top officials from US President Donald Trump's administration and advance preparations for summits scheduled to be held with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, departed on Thursday from Seoul and Tokyo respectively, and will meet US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan on Friday, the foreign ministries of the two Asian countries said.